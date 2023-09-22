Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.78

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $20.25. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 34,420 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

