Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.47. 5,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.56.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
