Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 51,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 142,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Price Performance
Houston American Energy Company Profile
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Houston American Energy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.