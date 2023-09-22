Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 51,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 142,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

