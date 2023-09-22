HSBC Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $112.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.24.

NYSE:NKE opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

