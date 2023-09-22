Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 7,367,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

