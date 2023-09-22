IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 235.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 225.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 87.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

