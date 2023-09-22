ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

