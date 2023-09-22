IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $97.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.61. IDACORP has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

