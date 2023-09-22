IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.94.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

