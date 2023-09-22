IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4208 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

