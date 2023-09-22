Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $19,673.86 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $19,673.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85.

On Thursday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46.

On Monday, June 26th, Cary Baker sold 312 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $26,763.36.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $3,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 36.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Impinj by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.