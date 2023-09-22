Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $47,154.66 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $47,154.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

