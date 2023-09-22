Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.85

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 58688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at $25,314,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $88,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at $25,314,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 19,434 shares valued at $1,526,358. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

