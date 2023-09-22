Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Infosys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Infosys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,312,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,695 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

