Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

IPHA stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

