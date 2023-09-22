Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.87. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 683,950 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

