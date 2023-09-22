InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Buys 4,000 Shares

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,700,063.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

