InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 1,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

InPost Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

InPost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.