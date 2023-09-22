Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $223,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $822,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

