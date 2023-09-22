Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

