Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Purchases 810,810 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 810,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 810,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 131.88%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.