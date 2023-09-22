Insider Buying: CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

CFBK stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.