Insider Buying: CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Director Acquires 28,390 Shares of Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $503,070.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

