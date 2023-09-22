Insider Buying: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Director Purchases $28,200.00 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,225.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, John Mcclain acquired 1,000 shares of Lands’ End stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $7,740.00.

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.1 %

LE stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $323.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

