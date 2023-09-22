Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,089 shares in the company, valued at $716,456.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 24th, Virginia Boulet bought 1,600 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,920.00.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

