Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,089 shares in the company, valued at $716,456.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Virginia Boulet bought 1,600 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,920.00.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

