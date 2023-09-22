Insider Buying: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Shares of PL stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
