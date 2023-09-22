Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) CEO Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
