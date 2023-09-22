Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $259,643.40 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 13,460 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $259,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Subi Sethi sold 13,418 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $255,612.90.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.26 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -175.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.