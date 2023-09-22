Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

