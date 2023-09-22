Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells $81,852.14 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $15,115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,075,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.