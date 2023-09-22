Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells $135,087.58 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 707 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $7,239.68.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $3,544.64.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.72 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

View Our Latest Report on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.