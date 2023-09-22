Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 23,249 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $158,790.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE GETY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

