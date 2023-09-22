Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 23,249 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $158,790.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Getty Images Stock Performance
NYSE GETY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
