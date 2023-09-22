Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $31,561.75 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 251 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $16,392.81.

On Thursday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $37,793.17.

On Monday, June 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $53,520.48.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $53.71 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

