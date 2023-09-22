Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $785,487.94 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB stock opened at $333.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.