Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 4,846 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

