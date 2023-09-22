Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $158,217.06 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.