Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $176,243.76 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 48,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $176,243.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,068,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,930,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,122 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $51,263.58.

On Monday, August 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 6,151 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $20,236.79.

On Monday, August 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,275 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $41,264.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

RDW opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.78. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Redwire last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Redwire by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

