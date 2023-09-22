Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $373,570.25 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $62,170.62.

NYSE:IOT opened at $23.55 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.39.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

