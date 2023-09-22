Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $373,570.25 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $62,170.62.
Samsara Price Performance
NYSE:IOT opened at $23.55 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
