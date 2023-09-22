Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $151,058.94 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after acquiring an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

