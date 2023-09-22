Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.