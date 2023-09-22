Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Sells $44,399.43 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $44,399.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Majid Emami also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $302,031.86.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.91 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $459.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.