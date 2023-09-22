Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $70,245.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $70,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

