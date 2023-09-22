Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $70,245.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $70,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SDIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
