Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $60,037.86 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $27,815.40.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

