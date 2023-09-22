Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $220,412.30 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Progressive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.