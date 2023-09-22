Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells 34,746 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15.

Vita Coco Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 228,953 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

