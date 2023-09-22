Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CART stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Instacart has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

