Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 10,007 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

