Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

