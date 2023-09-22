Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

