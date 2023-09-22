Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

